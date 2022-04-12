Kerala: Worker who left CPI(M) union kills himself, alleges threat from party

A headload worker, who had walked out of the CITU in Kerala’s Thrissur district, ended his life and said in a note that he was facing threat from the CPI(M) after leaving the party’s trade union wing, said the police Tuesday.

K G Saji, 49, a resident of Peechi in Thrissur, had recently left the Centre of Indian Trade Unions and floated an independent union of headload workers. The police, which registered a case for unnatural death, said they have recovered a suicide note, in which Saji alleged that he had faced threat to life from local CPI(M) leadership.

His brother Biju also told the media that Saji had faced a threat from the local party leadership after he formed a group of workers, who quit CITU. “Saji had opposed corruption in the organisation with regard to taking up work. When he decided to keep away from the CITU and work independently, the party opposed it. When more CITU affiliated workers decided to leave the organisation and joined hands with Saji, CPI(M) leaders raised a threat to his life,’’ said Biju.

CPI(M) reaction was not available to the allegations.

Sources said Saji’s decision to float an independent forum of headload workers had irked CPI(M), which has been controlling the workers at Peechi under the banner of CITU.

Local party leadership allegedly developed a grudge towards Saji after several CITU men joined the independent forum. Despite the threat from the party, several headload workers had decided to work independently, local sources said.