Kerala woman returned to her husband after mediation, but he ‘slit her throat’. Day later, he’s found dead in Tamil Nadu

Police said Haseena went to a room on the upper floor following an argument. Suresh allegedly followed her with a kitchen knife and attacked her after forcing her onto the bed.

Within the span of a day, four children in Thiruvananthapuram lost both their parents after a domestic dispute culminated in their father allegedly killing their mother and then dying by suicide, police said.

According to the police, the body of V Suresh, 46, was found on a railway track in Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday morning, a day after he allegedly slit the throat of his wife, Haseena Beevi, 36, at their rented home in Kerala’s capital. The couple’s four children, aged between seven and 18, were at home when the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said Suresh fled the house after the crime. His car was later found abandoned at Balaramapuram railway station on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. Investigators said he had also left his mobile phone at a local shop, claiming that he had found it abandoned on a roadside. The phone had not been switched off.