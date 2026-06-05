Kerala woman returned to her husband after mediation, but he ‘slit her throat’. Day later, he’s found dead in Tamil Nadu

Within the span of a day, four children in Thiruvananthapuram lost both their parents after a domestic dispute culminated in their father allegedly killing their mother and then dying by suicide, police said.
According to the police, the body of V Suresh, 46, was found on a railway track in Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday morning, a day after he allegedly slit the throat of his wife, Haseena Beevi, 36, at their rented home in Kerala’s capital. The couple’s four children, aged between seven and 18, were at home when the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday.
Police said Suresh fled the house after the crime. His car was later found abandoned at Balaramapuram railway station on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. Investigators said he had also left his mobile phone at a local shop, claiming that he had found it abandoned on a roadside. The phone had not been switched off.
The family was living in a rented double-storey house in Thiruvananthapuram. According to the police, the couple had been involved in a long-standing marital dispute. Last week, Haseena had left the house following an argument. Suresh, an electrician, subsequently approached the police, following which conciliatory talks were held on Monday. The dispute appeared to have been resolved and Haseena returned home along with her mother.
However, according to police, tensions resurfaced late on Tuesday night.
Police said Haseena went to a room on the upper floor following an argument. Suresh allegedly followed her with a kitchen knife and attacked her after forcing her onto the bed.
The children, who were on the ground floor, woke up on hearing their mother’s cries. Their father then cleaned the knife and left the house, police said.
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The eldest daughter, a class 12 student, alerted local residents and the police after the incident.
Local councillor Ajayakumar said, “They started living in the area only four months ago and largely kept to themselves. It is understood that they did not maintain close ties with either side of the family.”
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More