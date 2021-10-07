Kerala woman gives birth to baby boy on London-Kochi Air India flight

A woman gave birth to a baby boy on the London-Kochi Air India flight shortly after it took off from the Heathrow Airport Tuesday night.

Maria Philip, a native of Pathanamthitta in Kerala, was seven months pregnant when she sat on the flight to return home. But shortly after take-off, she began to experience labour pains.

An alert cabin crew, when informed of the woman’s condition, quickly managed to pick out two doctors and four nurses who were travelling on the flight. Under their monitoring, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby boy even as the flight was mid-air.

Later, as doctors recommended a medical examination of the mother and child, pilots of the Air India plane landed the aircraft at the nearest Frankfurt airport in Germany. Emergency medical services, stationed at the airport, took the mother and child to the nearest hospital.

The plane, piloted by Shoma Soor, continued its onward journey, landing at the Cochin airport at 9:15 am Wednesday, six hours behind the original schedule. There were a total of 210 passengers on board. The pilots, cabin crew and other passengers who assisted in the woman’s delivery were feted by the airport authorities in Kochi.