Kerala woman, an avid football lover, kickstarts solo drive to Qatar for FIFA World Cup

A 34-year-old Kerala woman who is a mother of five children has embarked on a solo trip in her SUV to be part of the FIFA World Cup ecstasy in Qatar.

Naaji Noushi, a native of Kannur, has left for Qatar in a Mahindra Thar SUV. The avid football lover is expected to join the World Cup frenzy in the first week of December. Two days ago, her solo journey was flagged off in Kannur by Transport Minister Antony Raju.

Naaji would drive from Kerala to Mumbai from where her vehicle would be shipped to Oman. On reaching Oman, Naaji would hit the roads again in her four-wheeler, which has been named `Olu’ (translated as ‘she’ in North Kerala parlance). Olu will then traverse through the roads of the West Asian countries of the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, before entering Qatar. Naaji is a big fan of Argentina’s national team.

It is not the first time Naaji is travelling all alone. Settled in Oman with her husband Noushad and children, Naaji had embarked on several lone trips across India and Nepal. Her vehicle sports a banner with the message ‘Naaji Noushi Solo Mom Traveller’.

She has set up a kitchen inside the SUV. The vehicle would also be used for sleeping, apart from the tent facility loaded in it.

Just before setting out for the trip, Naaji said the strong support of the family is the fuel for this journey. My husband Noushad is the support system for my adventurous trips. While I embark on long journeys, my mother takes care of my five children. This would give confidence to all women,” she said.

Recalling her journey from a housewife to a daring traveller, Naaji said that she had not even participated in a study tour during her school days in Kerala. “Whatever be our past, we have to become a new person in future. I wanted to prove that women can safely travel in India. When my children grow up and look back, they should be able to say what their mother has achieved,” she said.

During one of her first journeys from Kerala to Nepal, Naaji went by truck, asking lift from truck to truck for 22 days without facing any hiccups. She stayed at small homes of ordinary people near toll plazas during the night. She had travelled to Ladakh and Everest Base camp last year.