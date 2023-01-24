Wayanad is first district in Kerala to provide basic documents to all tribals

Kerala’s Wayanad has become the first district in the state to ensure its tribal population has all basic documents. The district administration has provided six documents — Aadhaar card, ration card, bank statements, birth and death certificates, voters ID card, and health insurance — to all tribal citizens through the Akshaya Big Campaign for Documents Digitalisation (ABCD) campaign.

The ABCD campaign was launched in Wayanad, the district with the highest tribal population in the state, in 2021. A pilot project in Kerala, it is implemented by the district administration with the help of the SC development department and local self-governments.

According to the Wayanad district administration, 26 camps were held across 23 panchayats and three municipalities and it has 64,670 beneficiaries. It also digitised 22,888 documents through DigiLocker, an initiative under Digital India toward paperless documentation.

The ABCD scheme, the first of its kind to be launched in India, aims to provide basic documents for tribals. It also ensures these documents are digitised to ensure safety.

According to District Collector A Geetha IAS, the process began with a survey by special tribal promoter officers to identify citizens without basic documents, followed by scheduling special camps with the participation of all concerned departments. Apart from the basic six documents, services for applying for income certificates, ownership certificates, age certificates, and application for different pensions, were also available in these camps. All the ABCD camps had officials from the SC development department, panchayat, Kerala IT mission, Akshaya centres, village office, and kudumbasree and anganwadi workers, the collector said in a Facebook post.

She added that apart from the special camps, the 66 Akshaya e-centres in Wayanad opened tribal-friendly counters to provide free services. Bedridden people were visited by officials of Akshaya centres at their houses.

The campaign was launched on an experimental basis in November 2021 in Thondernad panchayat in Wayanad. The last camp was on January 18, 2023, at Thariyod panchayat. The programme was briefly halted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi lauded the district administration for the achievement. “Applaud the collective efforts of District admin, local bodies & people’s representatives for this initiative. An empowered tribal community is the cornerstone of a strong India,” the Congress MP tweeted.