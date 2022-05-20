Kerala: Two cops electrocuted; one held for laying wire trap meant for hunting wild boar

Two policemen in Kerala were electrocuted when they accidently came in touch with a live wire trap meant for hunting wild boar in Palakkad district. The Police on Friday arrested a person who had allegedly laid the live wire trap at a paddy field near a police camp in the district.

The deceased policemen were identified as M Ashok Kumar (36) and K Mohandas (35), both havildars with Kerala Armed Police battalion in Palakkad. Kumar is the husband of international athlete S Sini, who is an assistant commandant of the battalion.

The bodies of the havildars were found abandoned at a waterlogged paddy field near the police camp on Thursday morning. They had gone missing on Wednesday night.

Palakkad SP R Vishwanadh said that the accused, Suresh (49) lives near the camp and has a habit of trapping wild boars using wire traps. “The arrested person had drawn a live wire from his house and laid a trap for hunting a wild boar on Wednesday night. Early on Thursday, he found the policemen electrocuted. The bodies were taken to another nearby location and abandoned to destroy evidence,” the SP informed.

The post-mortem reports also confirmed that the policemen died of electrocution.

The SP said that the policemen might have gone out for fishing from the residential camp. “The arrested person had been earlier involved in a similar case in which he had allegedly killed a wild boar using live wire,” he added.