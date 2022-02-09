Kerala trekker trapped on hill, state calls in Army, Air Force

A Kerala trekker has been trapped without water and food in a precarious niche on a hill in Palakkad district since Monday after he slipped and fell during his descent.

With multiple teams — volunteers, disaster personnel and a Navy chopper — failing to rescue Cherattil Babu, 23, for over 30 hours, the Kerala government on Tuesday sought the help of the Army and the Air Force.

The Malampuzha resident had trekked up the 1,000-ft Kurumbachi hill Monday along with two friends. While descending from the summit, he slipped and fell into a rock niche, where he got trapped. His friends tried to rescue him, in vain.

They returned to Malampuzha and sought the help of the authorities. On Monday night, revenue officials and volunteer members of the District Disaster Management Authority trekked up the steep hill, but could not reach the man.

The local authorities resumed rescue operations on Tuesday but Babu remained inaccessible. The topography proved too challenging for a unit from the National Disaster Response Force as well.

Subsequently, the district administration sought the Navy’s help. A Navy chopper made several sorties in the area, but returned as an airlift plan failed.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government has sought help from the Army and the Air Force. “A team of Army commandos from Bengaluru will reach Malampuzha soon to join the rescue operation. Also, Air Force paratroopers from Sulur in Coimbatore will join the mission. Both units are expected to reach Malampuzha on Tuesday night,” Palakkad district collector Mrunmai Joshi said.

Palakkkad legislator Shafi Parambil said, “Till Tuesday noon he had responded to the rescue operators by raising hands. It is really sad; the state machinery could not ensure food and water for the youth. We hope he will return safe.”