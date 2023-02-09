scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Kerala transman delivers, ‘both healthy’

Sahad and Ziya Paval, 21, had started their gender transition process two years ago but Sahad suspended the treatment and surgical procedures midway after becoming pregnant.

Sahad and Ziya Paval. (File Photo)
Kerala’s transgender couple on Wednesday became parents after the transman, Sahad, 23, delivered a baby at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, considered to be the first such case in the country.

Transgender social activist Diya Sana announced the birth but did not reveal the newborn’s gender. “I heard the baby crying. Both (parent and newborn) are healthy,” Sana posted on Facebook. “The next question would be whether the baby is a boy or a girl. It’s a baby. Let us stop the practice of tagging a baby (as boy or girl) at the time of birth. Queer individuals will be resisting the general public perception and updates that ‘they are blessed with a baby boy/ girl’.”

Kerala Health Minister Veena George spoke with Ziya over the phone and greeted the couple, it was stated. George directed the hospital superintendent to give free treatment to Sahad and the newborn. The hospital was directed to give breast milk for the baby from its breast milk bank.

Stating that a panel of doctors was formed for the delivery, a hospital official said, “As (Sahad’s) blood sugar level went up, a Caesarean was required. Sahad and the baby will be discharged in three or four days.”

Ziya said they decided to have a child after giving it much thought.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 02:40 IST
