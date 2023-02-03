Kerala trans man gets pregnant, transgender couple gear up for parenthood

A transgender couple in Kerala’s Kozhikode, Sahad and Ziya Paval, are set to embark on a new journey after Sahad, a trans man, halted his transitioning process to get pregnant. The couple is now expecting their first baby in March, Ziya announced on social media, reportedly a first among the transgender community in India.

“When we started to live together three years ago, we thought our life should be different from other transgenders. Most couples are boycotted by society as well as their respective families. We wanted a baby so that there is a person even after our days in this world,” says Ziya, a classical dance teacher in Kozhikode. Ziya added that they arrived at a decision to have a baby after much thought and deliberation.

Sahad, a 23-year-old, and Ziya, a 21-year-old trans woman, have been living together for the last three years. Since then, both have undergone hormone therapy as part of their transitioning process.

Sahad, whose breasts were removed as part of the transitioning process, will continue his journey to becoming a man after giving birth to the baby next month, Ziya said. “Our journey to become trans man and trans woman will continue. I am continuing my hormone treatment. Six months or a year after the delivery, Sahad will also resume treatment to become a trans man,” Ziya added.

Ziya says they got support from the doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, where Sahad is set to deliver their baby next month. “Since Sahad has removed both breasts, we hope to feed the baby from the breast milk bank at the medical college,” Ziya said.

Sahad, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, used to work as an accountant and is now on leave.

Sahad and Ziya left their families during their early adulthood after becoming aware of their transgender identities. The couple now lives in Kozhikode.