Kerala: 9 killed, including 5 students, as tourist bus rams into KSRTC bus in Palakkad

Nine people were killed, including five students, and 12 others critically injured when a tourist bus rammed into the rear end of a moving Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Vadakkenchery in Kerala’s Palakkad district around Wednesday midnight.

While the tourist bus was carrying students and teachers of Baselios Vidyanikethan School, Mulanthuruthy in Ernakulam district to Ooty in Tamil Nadu, the KSRTC bus was proceeding from Kottarakkara in Kerala to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. According to the police, the deceased include five students and a teacher travelling in the tourist bus, and three passengers from the KSRTC bus.

While 40 passengers in both vehicles were injured, 12 of them were injured critically, the police said. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Palakkad and Thrissur.

Quoting the transport bus driver and other eyewitnesses, the police said the speeding tourist bus lost control while trying to overtake a car and hit the transport bus, which had 49 passengers. The rescue workers had a tough time retrieving the bodies and the injured from the mangled buses.