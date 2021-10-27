Kerala to train 1 lakh workers for skilled jobs

With public and individual asset creation becoming a thrust area under the MGNREGS scheme, one lakh workers in Kerala — mostly women — will be trained to take up skilled jobs.

At present, the workers under MGNREGS in Kerala are engaged in unskilled areas, mainly as farm hands.

The Kerala MGNREGS Mission launched the training programme ‘Mikavu’ (excellence) in 56 village panchayats across the state on a pilot basis.

Sources at the state mission said the trained skilled workers would be pooled into a labour bank at the panchayat level. “We are taking up a lot of asset creation works aimed at ensuring sustainable livelihood for those enrolled for MGNREGS, apart from taking up construction works under the government sector, including road construction. However, we don’t have enough skilled labourers… Hence, the state mission has come up with the training scheme. This would also reduce chances of corruption at the panchayat level as presently there is a practise of hiring contractors for skilled works under MGNREGS,” a source said.