Kerala to recall officials deployed for Silverline Project land survey

With the Union Government yet to give its nod for Kerala’s proposed semi-high-speed rail corridor, or K-Rail, the State Government has decided to recall revenue officials who have been deployed to conduct a social impact assessment (SIA) study for land acquisition.

The State Revenue Department Saturday issued an order calling back 205 officials who have been deployed for conducting the study with regard to the acquisition of 1221 hectares of land in 11 districts of the state for the ambitious project—Silverline Project. The order said the staff with SIA units should be redeployed with other essential projects.

It said the SIA study would be done once the Railway Board approves the project. The Revenue Department staff being recalled, from deputy collector to field staff, would be redeployed for land acquisition for other projects mainly the national highway development.

While the Kerala Government’s stand is that the project has not been abandoned, Opposition leader V D Satheesan said the decision to redeploy the officials engaged in the survey indicated that the government is backtracking. “The Government should have the courage to say that the project was abandoned. The UDF would continue to oppose the project and go for agitation if it is not yet abandoned,” Satheesan said.

Kerala had witnessed violent protests in several parts of the state early this year after the Revenue Department started demarcating the proposed project routes for SIA. The Opposition Congress and BJP had joined hands with the local protests against the ambitious project of the state government. In many places, the survey had to be suspended due to stiff resistance from the people.

In July, the Railway Board had informed the Kerala High Court that it has neither approved nor concurred with SIA and the survey was being held by the Kerala government for the proposed semi high-speed rail corridor, K-Rail. It submitted the affidavit after the high court on June 9 directed the Centre to disclose whether Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd had been instructed by the Board not to be part of SIA for the purpose of the project. The affidavit said the Indian Railways has neither approved nor concurred with SIA, and a survey was being conducted by the Kerala government.

It said when a state government is conducting SIA, the Centre has no role in it. However, if the K-Rail Corporation, being a company, is involved in SIA and spending its funds for the purpose, such expenditure will be at its own risk and responsibility. “It is reiterated that, so far, no approval has been granted by the Railway Board for the project and, therefore, any action for acquisition of land taken by any authority is premature,” said the affidavit.