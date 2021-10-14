Kerala to give aid each month to BPL kin of Covid victims

THE KERALA government on Wednesday decided to give a monthly aid of Rs 5,000 for dependent, below poverty line (BPL) families of those who succumbed to Covid-19. This relief, meant for three years from the date of first payment, is in addition to the existing financial assistance, mainly ex-gratia of Rs 50,000, to the families of Covid-19 victims.

A note from the Chief Minister’s Office said such BPL families will be eligible for the monthly aid of direct cash transfer even if they are already covered under other social welfare pensions. The assistance will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund until the scheme gets a budget allocation and will be provided within 30 days of application.

In the case of natives dying of Covid-19 outside the state, the assistance will be given to their dependent families if they are permanently settled in the state.

Last month, Kerala issued orders for an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 following a Supreme Court directive to all states. The government also announced a relief package for kids who lost their parents to Covid-19. Under the scheme, the children would get a monthly deposit of Rs 2,000 from the government until they are 18. The government will also start a fixed deposit of Rs 3 lakh in their accounts.

As on Wednesday, Kerala has reported 26,571 Covid-19 deaths.