Kerala to bid farewell with state honours to 10-month-old Alin, state’s youngest organ donor

Alin Sherin Abraham, who suffered serious injuries in a road accident while travelling with her family in Kottayam on February 5, was declared brain dead on Friday.

Written by: Shaju Philip
2 min readThiruvananthapuramFeb 15, 2026 07:15 AM IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who decided to accord state honours, described the parents' decision as "noble and inspiring".
Alin Sherin Abraham, who suffered serious injuries in a road accident while travelling with her family in Kottayam on February 5, was declared brain dead on Friday. Her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, natives of Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district, decided to immortalise their daughter by donating her organs — her heart valve, liver, two kidneys and cornea.

Doctors at a private hospital in Kochi harvested the organs and rushed the heart valve, liver and kidneys to Thiruvananthapuram by road on Friday night. Her liver was transplanted into a six-month-old and both kidneys into a 10-year-old. The heart valve was handed over to Sri Chitra Institute of Medical Sciences in Thiruvananthapuram, while the cornea was kept at the eye bank at Amrita Hospital, Kochi.

“Alin’s parents have created a paradigm for society in the field of organ donation in Kerala. People of Kerala join her family in their grief. Heartfelt condolences and tribute to Alin. She will be given an official farewell with honors by our state,’’ Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

Following the Chief Minister’s direction, the General Administration Department on Saturday asked the Pathanamthitta district collector to arrange for a wreath to be placed on the girl’s mortal remains on behalf of the Chief Minister and the state government. The district police chief was instructed to accord police honours when her body is laid to rest at St Thomas CSI Church, Nedungadappally, Sunday.

 

Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala.

