Kerala to bid farewell with state honours to 10-month-old Alin, state’s youngest organ donor

Alin Sherin Abraham, who suffered serious injuries in a road accident while travelling with her family in Kottayam on February 5, was declared brain dead on Friday. Her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, natives of Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district, decided to immortalise their daughter by donating her organs — her heart valve, liver, two kidneys and cornea.

Doctors at a private hospital in Kochi harvested the organs and rushed the heart valve, liver and kidneys to Thiruvananthapuram by road on Friday night. Her liver was transplanted into a six-month-old and both kidneys into a 10-year-old. The heart valve was handed over to Sri Chitra Institute of Medical Sciences in Thiruvananthapuram, while the cornea was kept at the eye bank at Amrita Hospital, Kochi.