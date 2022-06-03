Kerala Thrikkakara bypoll results Live Updates: Congress’s Uma Thomas leads by 6,000 votes

One hour into the counting of votes for the Thrikkakara Assembly seat, where a by-election was held on May 31, Congress candidate Uma Thomas has gained a clear lead. After three rounds of counting, Uma has a lead of 6,000 votes against her main rival Dr Jo Joseph of the CPI(M).

Eight rounds of counting remain, and the final outcome is expected to be available by noon.

The by-election was held in the wake of the death of Congress legislator P T Thomas. Congress has fielded Uma Thomas, the wife of the late legislator, whose death necessitated the by-election. The Left candidate is cardiologist Dr Jo Joseph of the CPI(M). The BJP is also in the fray with its seasoned leader A N Radhakrishnan as the candidate.

Out of 1.96 lakh voters, 1.35 lakh had cast their votes pegging the polling percentage at 68.77 per cent. The voter turnout for the bypoll was relatively the lowest since the Assembly elections of 2011.

For the Left, victory in the bypoll will take its tally in the 140-member House to 100 and is most likely to be interpreted as a mandate for the proposed semi-high-speed SilverLine rail corridor that has received a lot of push-back from the Opposition. For the Congress, it will be an electoral test for its new state leadership led by K Sudhakaran, the current state unit president, and Opposition leader V D Satheesan. It will also provide a broad indication of whether Christian votes are with the party. The community forms around 40 per cent of the electorate in Thrikkakara, but in recent times, several Christian faces have exited the Congress. The UDF has won the constituency since 2011.

Over the past month, leaders from across the political spectrum have been on a door-to-door campaigns in this urban constituency that consists of a part of the Kochi municipal corporation area and the municipality of Thrikkakara, which is a temple town.