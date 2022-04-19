Kerala: Three RSS workers held for murder of PFI leader in Palakkad

The police Tuesday arrested three workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the murder of a local leader of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Palakkad last Friday.

ADGP Vijay Sakhare told the media in Palakkad that the murder of the PFI leader, A Subair, was an act of revenge for the murder of RSS worker S Sanjith in November last year. Identifying the arrested as Ramesh, Arumughan and Saravanan, Sakhare said, “Ramesh was close to Sanjith, who was killed by PFI workers, so he wanted to take revenge.”

The police added that the three-member gang had made two failed attempts in the same month to murder Subair, who was the local area president of PFI in Palakkad. “Before being murdered, Sanjith had told his close friend Ramesh that if anything happens to him (Sanjith), PFI leader Subair would be responsible for it,” Sakhare said.

He added that Ramesh, a local RSS worker, who lived not far away from Subair’s village Elappully, was the key conspirator in the crime. “The arrested will be produced before a local court and their custody would be sought in order to recover the weapons used in the murder and further interrogation.”

Meanwhile, the police are yet to make any arrest in the murder of RSS worker Sreenivasan, who was killed last Saturday, barely 24 hours after the PFI worker was killed. The police found that Sreenivasan was killed in retaliation over the murder of Subair and are now scouting for the workers of the PFI and the Social Democratic Party of India, who were allegedly involved in the murder. Sreenivasan, who used to run a two-wheeler sales shop at Melamury in Palakkad municipality area, was hacked to death by a three-member gang which stormed into his shop.

The Palakkad district administration had held an all-party peace meeting on Monday as the tension escalated in the district in the wake of the two murders. BJP had boycotted the meeting.