scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

In a first, Kerala temple introduces robotic elephant for rituals

PETA India donated the 800-kg, 11-foot-tall elephant, made using an iron frame and rubber coating, to the Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple in the Thrissur district.

The elephant was named Irinjadappilly Raman and a ‘Nadayiruthal’ ceremony was conducted. (Video screengrab/ PETA India/ Twitter)

In a first, a Kerala temple Sunday introduced a life-like robotic elephant for performing rituals like carrying processional deities, at a time when calls to ditch the practice of employing captive elephants for temple festivals are getting louder.

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India donated the 800-kg, 11-foot-tall elephant, made using an iron frame and rubber coating, to the Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple in the Thrissur district. Film actor Parvathy Thiruvothu joined hands with PETA in donating the elephant, which cost Rs 5 lakh.

The elephant was named Irinjadappilly Raman and a ‘Nadayiruthal’ ceremony (a ritual to offer the elephants to the deity) was conducted.

PETA said the elephant, fitted with five powerful electric motors, would help the temple conduct ceremonies safely and cruelty-free, thereby supporting the rehabilitation of captive elephants.

The robotic elephant can carry five persons at a time and the mahout can control its trunk using a switch. A group of artists in Thrissur, who have been supplying elephant statues for the Dubai Shopping Festival, made the mechanised elephant.

Temple priest Rajkumar Namboothiri said the temple authorities were happy to receive the mechanical elephant. “We hope that other temples will also think about replacing real elephants with robotic elephants for rituals,” he said.

Also Read
Kerala in no hurry to convert all single-sex schools into co-education in...
Centre saffronising news by appointing Sangh Parivar backed agency as Pra...
Nipun cherian
'V4 Kochi' leader arrested after Kerala High Court issues non-bailable wa...
Malayalam actor-politician Suresh Gopi draws flak over comment against no...

Captive elephants are an integral part of Kerala temple festivals, and PETA urged other temples and festivals to switch to robotic elephants. “In this modern era, PETA India encourages all venues and events using elephants to switch to life-like mechanical elephants or other means in place of real elephants. For elephants already in captivity, PETA India suggests they be retired to sanctuaries where they can live unchained and in the company of other elephants, healing psychologically and physically from the trauma of years of isolation, captivity, and abuse,” it said in a statement.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 17:10 IST
Next Story

Class 1 age debate: Is it a good decision to increase admission age? Stakeholders react

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close