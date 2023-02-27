In a first, Kerala temple introduces robotic elephant for rituals

In a first, a Kerala temple Sunday introduced a life-like robotic elephant for performing rituals like carrying processional deities, at a time when calls to ditch the practice of employing captive elephants for temple festivals are getting louder.

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India donated the 800-kg, 11-foot-tall elephant, made using an iron frame and rubber coating, to the Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple in the Thrissur district. Film actor Parvathy Thiruvothu joined hands with PETA in donating the elephant, which cost Rs 5 lakh.

JUMBO NEWS!

Kerala’s Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple will use a lifelike mechanical elephant to perform rituals, allowing real elephants to remain with their families in nature.

The initiative is supported by @parvatweets.#ElephantRobotRaman https://t.co/jwn8m2nJeU pic.twitter.com/jVaaXU7EHg — PETA India (@PetaIndia) February 26, 2023

The elephant was named Irinjadappilly Raman and a ‘Nadayiruthal’ ceremony (a ritual to offer the elephants to the deity) was conducted.

PETA said the elephant, fitted with five powerful electric motors, would help the temple conduct ceremonies safely and cruelty-free, thereby supporting the rehabilitation of captive elephants.

The robotic elephant can carry five persons at a time and the mahout can control its trunk using a switch. A group of artists in Thrissur, who have been supplying elephant statues for the Dubai Shopping Festival, made the mechanised elephant.

Temple priest Rajkumar Namboothiri said the temple authorities were happy to receive the mechanical elephant. “We hope that other temples will also think about replacing real elephants with robotic elephants for rituals,” he said.

Captive elephants are an integral part of Kerala temple festivals, and PETA urged other temples and festivals to switch to robotic elephants. “In this modern era, PETA India encourages all venues and events using elephants to switch to life-like mechanical elephants or other means in place of real elephants. For elephants already in captivity, PETA India suggests they be retired to sanctuaries where they can live unchained and in the company of other elephants, healing psychologically and physically from the trauma of years of isolation, captivity, and abuse,” it said in a statement.