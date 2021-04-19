Kerala teenager’s murder sparks row: CPM blames ‘trained’ RSS men, BJP denies political angle

Abhimanyu (15) was killed by a gang looking for his brother, against whom they had a grudge.

The death of a teenager in Kerala’s Alappuzha district has assumed political ramifications after it emerged that the victim was a member of the CPI(M) student wing Student Federation of India, while the assailants belonged to the BJP-RSS.

The incident occurred on April 14 when Abhimanyu (15), a Class 10 student, was killed by a gang which came looking for his brother, against whom they had harboured a grudge. He was stabbed to death during a temple festival on the occasion of Vishu at his village Vallikunnam in front of his brother Ananthu, a worker of DYFI – the CPI(M) youth wing.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder, and police have ruled out a political angle behind the murder.

Chengannur Deputy SP R Jose, who is heading the probe, said, “It is true that the killed teenager was a SFI worker and his family members belonged to CPI(M). The alleged accused, including the four arrested, are RSS-BJP activists. But there is no political motive behind the killing. The provocation was the personal rivalry between the gang and elder brother of the victim.”

According to police, “the whole picture behind the murder would be unravelled only after the arrest of the remaining (accused)… at least two. We are sure that there is no political angle behind the murder… To reveal more about the personal reasons behind the attacks, we have to arrest another key suspected person,” said an officer.

Police identified the arrested as Sajay Jith (21), Jishnu Thambi (26), Akash (20) and Pranavu (23) – all natives of Vallikunnam. Sajay, an RSS worker, has confessed to police that he had a rivalry with Ananthu, who has two pending criminal cases related to clashes with members of the RSS.

“The gang had earlier attacked his (Ananthu’s) house. During last year’s festival too both sides had engaged in minor clashes. Two weeks back, Ananthu had a scuffle with the RSS activists,” police said, adding that it Sajay who fatally stabbed Abhimanyu.

However, the CPI(M) has claimed Abhimanyu was a victim of “terrorism” and gave the teenager a martyr’s adieu during his cremation, with several senior party leaders visiting his house.

CPI(M) Alappuzha district secretary R Nazar said, “Trained RSS men were behind the killing. RSS and BJP should rectify their habit of killing minor boys using criminals… RSS and BJP have no qualms about killing a person on a festival day.”

BJP Alappuzha district president M V Gopakumar, meanwhile, dismissed the allegations. “Police have already clarified that there is no political dimension in the murder. But CPI(M) is repeatedly spreading lies aimed at making political mileage. CPI(M) workers have attacked the houses of BJP activists after the murder,” he said.