Kerala teacher held for sexual abuse of 26 school students

POLICE HAVE arrested a school teacher in Kannur district on charges of sexually abusing 26 girls of a school.

The teacher, Faisal Mechery, 52, was arrested on Thursday under POCSO Act and IPC Section 354. He was remanded in judicial custody.

“The arrest was made on Thursday based on five cases. As more complaints came in, the number of cases on Friday went up to 26,” said a police officer.

“The alleged sexual abuse of 26 girls was exposed when a teacher interacted with the students. After one student revealed about her trauma, teachers gave counselling for all the other students, leading to expose of the abuse at the school,” the officer said.

“In the past two days, we have got 26 complaints. All complaints have been registered as separate cases after recording the statements of the students. The number of cases is likely to go up.’’

The police officer said the abuse of the students began in November 2021.