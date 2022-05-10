Kerala steps up surveillance to prevent Nipah virus outbreak

The Kerala health department has stepped up surveillance against Nipah virus in view of the breeding season of fruit bats, which are known to aid the spread of the disease.

Health Minister Veena George told media persons that surveillance and preventive measures would be strengthened in all regions, particularly in Kozhikode and Ernakulam districts, where the infection has been reported in the past.

The minister said, “Persons who turn up at hospitals with symptoms similar to those of Nipah (mainly symptoms of encephalitis) should be observed closely. As this is the breeding season of fruit bats, which has been identified as an animal host reservoir for the virus, surveillance would be strengthened. Forest department officials would be roped in for surveillance of fruit bats.’’

She said chances of contact with fruit bats should be avoided as presence of virus had been detected in samples of fruit bats collected from affected areas in Kerala in the past. “Do not eat fruits that have fallen to the ground and have been bitten by birds. Fruits should be thoroughly washed and used. Those in bat-infested areas should be especially careful,” she said.

The minister also informed that the health department will organise a workshop in Kozhikode on May 12 to train health and allied workers regarding preventive measures against Nipah virus.

The minister said the workshop would be attended by representatives of ICMR, NCDC, NIV Pune, NIV Alappuzha, State Institute of Virology, doctors in community medicine, microbiology and medicine from medical colleges, specialist doctors and other senior officials of the state health department.

Kerala had reported Nipah outbreak during May-June 2018, when 18 confirmed cases were reported in Kozhikode district. As many as 17 infected persons had died, including the index case which could not be confirmed by laboratory tests.

In 2019, one case was reported in Ernakulam district, but there was no casualty. In September 2021, the deadly virus surfaced again in Kozhikode, killing a 12-year-old boy. In both instances, further infection could be averted because of the lessons learned from the outbreak of 2018 in Kozhikode, experts said.

Last year, the National Institute of Virology had found Nipah virus antibodies in samples collected from two fruit bat varieties in Kozhikode district.

Nipah infection can result in a major swelling in the brain (encephalitis) and consequent death.

Symptoms of the infection can appear at any time from four days to two weeks after exposure to the virus. Patients usually report a fever and headache that can last from three days to a couple of weeks, accompanied by symptoms of respiratory illness such as cough, sore throat, and difficulty in breathing.

If the disease progresses to encephalitis, the patient may experience drowsiness, disorientation, and mental confusion, which can then progress very quickly to a coma within one to two days.

Between 40 per cent and 75 per cent of cases can lead to death, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). However, the fatality rate in the 2018 outbreak in Kozhikode was well over 90 per cent.