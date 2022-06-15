Kerala: SSLC results declared, 99.26 per cent students qualify

Kerala Board of Public Examinations Wednesday declared the results of Class X exams which were held in March, 2022. The pass percentage is 99.26 per cent, officials said.

Declaring the results, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty said 4,26,463 students took the exam. Of them, 4,23,303 students were declared eligible for higher education. However, there is a fall in the number of students who obtained A-plus grade in all subjects this year. In the previous year, 1,25,509 students had got A-plus in all subjects. This figure has come down to 44,363 this year.

The direct link to check Kerala Class X board results will be available at 4pm. Kerala Class X results will be available to candidates on the official site of Kerala results –pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in at 3 pm.