Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Kerala sounds alert against Covid-19; to increase number of tests

Health Minister Veena George says there will not be any curb on Christmas-New Year celebrations.

Health Minister Veena GeorgeKerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo: Veena George/ Facebook)
Kerala has sounded an alert to all districts in the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases in China and other countries. The state had recorded 1,431 Covid cases in December, with 51 of them reporting on Wednesday.

After a high-level meeting of officials on Thursday, Health Minister Veena George said that all districts have been told to strengthen surveillance. The number of tests would be increased and genomic sequencing of positive cases would be held to detect new variants.

The minister said that the situation in Kerala is different from that of China. “There is no reason to worry as the state is prepared to meet any eventuality. Hospitals have not reported any spike in admission. Hospital admissions are being monitored and facilities would be increased if required. We are constantly tracking whether the virus has undergone genetic mutation,” she said.

The minister, however, said that there would not be any curb on Christmas-New Year celebrations, but urged people to get vaccinated. “Vaccination centres are still functioning and more people should go for second and booster doses,” she said.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 04:14:02 pm
