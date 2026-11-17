Internationally renowned agricultural scientist Kodoth Prabhakaran Nair, who died on Monday, leaves behind lasting contributions in the areas of soil fertility management and plant nutrition.

An acclaimed agronomist, soil scientist and campaigner of sustainable cultivation, Nair, 88, had dedicated six decades to research and teaching in the fields of soil chemistry, crop productivity, plantation economics and environmental sustainability.

Nair, who died in Kozhikode, was known for pioneering the nutrient buffer power concept — a revolutionary soil-testing procedure developed and tested for over three decades in European, African, and Asian soils.

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The nutrient buffer power concept is an approach to understanding the capacity of soil to supply and maintain essential nutrients for growth of plants, helping recommend appropriate amounts of fertiliser application for food and cash crops. This is known to have helped reduce unnecessary application of chemicals in soil. His philosophy was that the natural capacity of soil should be understood and preserved.