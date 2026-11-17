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Internationally renowned agricultural scientist Kodoth Prabhakaran Nair, who died on Monday, leaves behind lasting contributions in the areas of soil fertility management and plant nutrition.
An acclaimed agronomist, soil scientist and campaigner of sustainable cultivation, Nair, 88, had dedicated six decades to research and teaching in the fields of soil chemistry, crop productivity, plantation economics and environmental sustainability.
Nair, who died in Kozhikode, was known for pioneering the nutrient buffer power concept — a revolutionary soil-testing procedure developed and tested for over three decades in European, African, and Asian soils.
The nutrient buffer power concept is an approach to understanding the capacity of soil to supply and maintain essential nutrients for growth of plants, helping recommend appropriate amounts of fertiliser application for food and cash crops. This is known to have helped reduce unnecessary application of chemicals in soil. His philosophy was that the natural capacity of soil should be understood and preserved.
The nutrient buffer power concept was a new approach compared to traditional, laid-down methods of soil testing. The crux of the concept, which Nair had developed, was accurate quantification of a soil nutrient’s buffer power, which is made part of a routine testing to suggest an appropriate and accurate fertiliser recommendation for a crop.
He had developed the concept in collaboration with German soil scientist Professor Konrad Mengel and subsequently tested it with Professor Horst Marschner. The concept offered an alternative to conventional fertiliser recommendations, which often relied on standardised prescriptions without adequately accounting for the nutrient-supplying capacity of soil.
Nair had ventured into developing the new approach in fertiliser management, considering the decrease in productivity of lands due to unscientific soil fertility management in the wake of the green revolution.
Nair, a native of Kasaragod in Keralam, was the first and only Asian scientist named to the national chair of the Science Foundation at the Royal Society Belgium. He had been invited by South African President Nelson Mandela to establish a Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Fort Hare, in the Republic of South Africa, where Mandela had studied.
Nair completed his postgraduate degree from the Agriculture University of Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore and later obtained PhD in agronomy from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi,in 1965. His areas of interest were soil fertility and plant nutrition.
Subsequently, he went to Ghent University in Belgium, where he pursued postdoctoral research. Later, he served as a senior research officer and associate professor at G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, in Uttarakhand and flew to Europe and Africa, where he scaled up his research on soil in Belgium, Germany, Cameroon and South Africa.
Besides serving as the national chair of the Science Foundation of the Royal Society in Belgium, he headed departments of agriculture, soil sciences and basic sciences at the University Center in Cameroon. It was during his research in Europe that Nair developed the Nutrient Buffer Power Concept, which later went on to become his indelible contribution to agriculture.
His academic contributions were recognised through several honours. He received the Robertson Memorial Gold Medal for his contributions to agronomy and the Swadeshi Sastra Puraskar in 2005. He also served on an independent expert committee examining the scientific and biosafety aspects of Bt brinjal. Nair had also authored 20 books including “The Nutrient Buffer Power Concept for Sustainable Agriculture.” His research also included extensive writings on tropical and commercial crops.
In recent years, Nair focused on climate change, global warming, and the vulnerability of agricultural ecosystems. In 2019, he authored a book on “Combating Global Warming,” and in 2025 on “Climate Resilient Sustainable Agriculture.”