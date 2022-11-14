scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Kerala: SHO held after gangrape complaint against him and 5 others

Police said P R Sunu was arrested after a woman filed a complaint alleging that Sunu and five others had gangraped her. His alleged accomplices are absconding.

The incident happened a few months ago when the woman’s husband was in judicial custody in connection with a job scam.

The Kerala Police on Sunday arrested the Station House Officer of a police station in Kozhikode district for allegedly raping a woman.

Police said Sunu had been arrested on rape charges in the past as well while he was serving as a sub-inspector. He was sent to judicial custody then after a woman filed a complaint against him alleging abuse on the pretext of marriage.

Meanwhile, in Wayanad, police on Saturday registered a case against sub-inspector T G Babu on charges of outraging the modesty of a Dalit minor, who is a victim of gangrape.

Police said Babu had assaulted the minor on October 26 when he had taken her to Ooty in Tamil Nadu as part of the process of collecting evidence in the gangrape case in which the minor had been raped by three youths, who befriended her through social media.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 02:34:21 am
