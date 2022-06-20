Watch video: Kerala SHO attacked by local with machete, bravely averts attack

A video has surfaced of a Kerala state police officer, Arun Kumar (SHO, Nooranad, Alappuzha) who was attacked with a machete on June 13. Kumar managed to bravely subdue the attacker and wring the machete from his hands in the scuffle that followed. The attacker, Sugunathan, a 48 year old resident of Nooranad has now been arrested under attempt to murder charges.

On June 19, the video was shared on Twitter by IPS Swati Lakra (Additional DGP, Women’s Safety) who commended this valient feat of Kumar with the words, “How a real #hero looks like…Kudos to this Sub Inspector of Police from Kerala”.

How a real #hero looks like…👨🏽‍✈️💪🏽

Kudos to this Sub Inspector of Police from Kerala ⁦@TheKeralaPolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/UZfX5Wya7J — Swati Lakra (@SwatiLakra_IPS) June 19, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The attacker, Sugunathan is said to have been miffed after the unfair settling of a property dispute by the SI.

In the video, from what appears to be caught on the security camera of a local shop, as the officer steps off his police vehicle in front of a shop, the attacker lunges at him with a large machete. The officer tries to grab at his arms as they both fall on the ground. In seconds, the officer manages to subdue the irate man and hands over the machete to his fellow officer.

In the incident, the officer Kumar sustained injuries to his arm that required seven stitches.