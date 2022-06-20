Watch video: Kerala SHO attacked by local with machete, bravely averts attack

June 20, 2022 4:41:32 pm
A video has surfaced of a Kerala state police officer, Arun Kumar (SHO, Nooranad, Alappuzha) who was attacked with a machete on June 13. Kumar managed to bravely subdue the attacker and wring the machete from his hands in the scuffle that followed. The attacker, Sugunathan, a 48 year old resident of Nooranad has now been arrested under attempt to murder charges.
On June 19, the video was shared on Twitter by IPS Swati Lakra (Additional DGP, Women’s Safety) who commended this valient feat of Kumar with the words, “How a real #hero looks like…Kudos to this Sub Inspector of Police from Kerala”.
How a real #hero looks like…👨🏽✈️💪🏽
Kudos to this Sub Inspector of Police from Kerala
@TheKeralaPolice pic.twitter.com/UZfX5Wya7J
— Swati Lakra (@SwatiLakra_IPS) June 19, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The attacker, Sugunathan is said to have been miffed after the unfair settling of a property dispute by the SI.
In the video, from what appears to be caught on the security camera of a local shop, as the officer steps off his police vehicle in front of a shop, the attacker lunges at him with a large machete. The officer tries to grab at his arms as they both fall on the ground. In seconds, the officer manages to subdue the irate man and hands over the machete to his fellow officer.
Best of Express Premium
In the incident, the officer Kumar sustained injuries to his arm that required seven stitches.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-