scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Kerala: Shashi Tharoor joins Opposition protest in ‘bid’ to blunt detractors

The Congress is protesting in the state capital demanding the resignation of CPI(M) leader and mayor Arya Rajendran in an alleged recruitment scam.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with UDF councillors during their protest against Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran, in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Thursday joined the ongoing party-led stir in the state capital demanding the resignation of CPI(M) leader and mayor Arya Rajendran in an alleged recruitment scam. Political observers said Tharoor might have participated in the stir to blunt criticisms that he was not active in anti-Left agitation.

Meanwhile, senior Congress legislator and former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala joined the controversy over Tharoor’s north Kerala political outreach programme, saying that “all leaders have space to work anywhere in the state, but that should be in the party framework.”

In Political Pulse |A fresh invite, a fresh row: Shashi Tharoor’s tour de ‘force’ in Kerala continues

Tharoor, who returned to the state capital Wednesday evening after his four-day-long north Kerala mission, turned up at the venue of the agitation.

While attacking Tharoor for indulging in parallel political activity under the ‘guise’ of a north Kerala tour, senior party legislator and Opposition leader VD Satheesan had indirectly criticised Tharoor’s absence in the state capital at a time the Congress was protesting against the mayor. The protest against the mayor’s alleged bid to recruit CPI(M) cadre to the municipal body has been going on for the last two weeks. On some days, the agitation had turned violent and scores of Congress workers were jailed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation

Addressing the UDF agitation, Tharoor said: “I was first to demand the resignation of the mayor. Certain people might have forgotten that… Everybody knows that I had raised the demand on November 7. I had adopted a clear stand on this issue and I hope the party would understand it.’’

Don't Miss |After caution, Shashi Tharoor’s united Congress pitch: ‘Not for factional politics’

On returning from the north Kerala tour, marked by meetings with IUML leaders, religious heads of minority communities and delivering talks on “Sangh Parivar and challenge to secularism,” Tharoor dropped enough hints that he is to stay in the state politics. “The party would decide whether I should contest the Lok Sabha or the Assembly elections,’’ he told the media.

Chennithala, who has been away in Gujarat for the Congress campaign, Thursday joined the issue but tried to strike a balance. “All leaders have space in the party. What is important is to put up a strong fight against the LDF Government’s anti-people policies. None should be instrumental for giving an impression that there is factionalism in the party.’’

Advertisement

Referring to former party state chief K Muraleedharan’s allegation that those who are eyeing the CM’s post in the party were behind the Youth Congress decision to withdraw from hosting Tharoor’s last Sunday talk in Kozhikode, Chennithala said: “There is enough time to tailor the mantle of the CM.’’

It is widely believed that Tharoor getting active in state politics would create a churning in the upper-caste Hindu Nair camp of the Congress comprising AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Opposition leader VD Satheesan, former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and former KPCC president K Muraleedharan. Both Chennithala and Muraleedharan had faced a setback in their careers in recent years after Satheesan rose to the state leadership and Venugopal to the national. The stand of Chennithala and Muraleedharan towards the ‘one-man show’ of Tharoor would be critical in the impending realignment of equations in the party.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 07:26:36 pm
Next Story

EU opens up 5G on planes, making in-flights calls more likely

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X
close