25 SFI activists arrested for vandalizing Rahul Gandhi office in Wayanad

The police Saturday arrested 25 SFI activists in connection with the vandalization of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s MP office in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency Friday. Nineteen of them, including district-level leaders, were produced before a judicial court, which remanded them in judicial custody for two weeks. The rest of the arrested would be produced in the court later in the day.

Over 100 SFI workers had marched to the office of Gandhi at Kalpetta, the headquarters of Wayanad district, Friday afternoon against the alleged apathy of the Congress MP towards the anxiety of people in his constituency regarding a recent Supreme Court order that made it mandatory for every protected forest tract and wildlife sanctuary to have an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of one kilometre from its boundaries. The march turned violent in front of the MP’s office.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George said that she would examine the allegation that her personal staff was involved in the attack.

The attack on the office had sparked widespread protest from Congress in all districts, where the workers blocked highways, clashed with the police as well as CPI(M) activists and destroyed CPI(M) campaign materials.

The Congress tried to keep the tempo of protest Saturday also with Congress trooping to the streets in many places. Senior Congress leaders K C Venugopal and V D Satheesan have rushed to Wayanad, where the UDF has planned a rally Saturday. Gandhi is reported to reach Wayanad next week for a three-day visit.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan alleged that the CPI(M) had joined hands with BJP to hunt down Gandhi. “Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wants to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sangh Parivar. Modi wants to chase away Gandhi from Wayanad and this task has been taken over by Vijayan. The attack was staged in connivance with the CPI(M),’’ he said.

Satheesan said, “A personal staff member of Health Minister Veena George was also involved in the attack on Gandhi’s office. The criminals in SFI are unleashing violence with the support of police,’’ he said.

Reacting to the allegation, George said the accused person Avishith K R, a SFI leader from Wayanad, had quit from his personal staff early this month for personal reasons.

CPI(M) leadership, which condemned the attack on Gandhi’s office, Saturday summoned the SFI state leaders to its state headquarters and expressed displeasure over the incident. SFI national president V P Sanu said the organisation would examine in detail the incident in Wayanad. “We would take action against those involved in the attack,” he said.

The state government had suspended a deputy police superintendent in Wayanad on charges of the failure to prevent the SFI workers from storming into Gandhi’s office. Besides, it has ordered police headquarters ADGP Manoj Abraham to probe the incident.