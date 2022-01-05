Kerala semi-high speed corridor: CM announces rehab package, says he won’t give in to protests

WITH PROTESTS mounting in Kerala against the proposed semi-high speed corridor, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday announced a mega rehabilitation and land acquisition package for those affected by the project. He also said his government would not give in to the protests as the project was in the state’s interest.

Presenting the project details before a selected audience in the state capital to counter the Opposition-backed protests, the Chief Minister recalled how his previous government facilitated long-pending land acquisition for GAIL, national highway development and inter-state power highway.

“The interest of the state would be implemented meticulously. Surrendering before the protests against the projects, which are beneficial for the state, was not the policy of the previous government. We have the mandate for that stand and this government would continue that policy,” he said.

Announcing the rehabilitation package, Vijayan said in rural areas land would be acquired at four times the market rate, while in urban areas it would be two times the market rate.

“An amount of Rs 13,265 crore has been set apart for compensation. Apart from the compensation for the acquired land and properties, households would be given a compensation of Rs 4.60 lakh. Otherwise, they would get a house constructed under a state scheme along with Rs 1.50 lakh,” he said.

A similar attractive package was also announced for traders and others whose means of livelihood would be adversely affected by the project.

The CM said the project would generate 50,000 jobs in its implementation stage, and 1.10 lakh jobs would be created once it is operational. Preference would be given to the eligible from the affected families.

“The land acquisition would be completed within two years and the project would be made operational in 2025 after ensuring that the construction is done 365 days round the clock,’’ he said. After assuming office for the second consecutive term in May last year, the government has been pushing for the project.

In the ongoing CPI(M) district conferences, Vijayan has been highlighting the scheme, blaming that the protests were led by a combination of Congress-BJP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Hours after the announcement, Congress state president K Sudhakaran said his party “would not allow him (CM) to go ahead with the project.”