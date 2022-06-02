Student bitten by snake in Kerala school on second day of reopening

A ten-year-old boy was bitten by a snake inside the premises of a government school in Kerala’s Thrissur district on Thursday, a day after schools across the state were reopened for the new academic year.

The boy, identified as Adesh, is a class 4 student at the government boys’ lower primary (LP) school in Wadakkanchery. According to sources, he was bitten by a viper after alighting from the school bus. He was rushed to the government medical college hospital.

Local people told the media that the school premises were not cleaned properly and made safe before the reopening on June 1.

In November, 2019, a ten-year-old girl student died after she was bitten by a snake in her classroom at a government high school in Wayanad district. The snake was later found in a burrow on the floor of the classroom. The incident at Sultan Bathery had triggered an outrage and exposed the alleged shortcoming of the infrastructure facilities at government schools in Kerala.

A highlight of the CPI(M)-led state government’s progress report has been better school infrastructure and safe premises. The government schools in Kerala have a strength of 42 lakh students.