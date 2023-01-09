Kerala School Arts Festival: Boy from migrant family wins praise for Malayalam play

Months ago, when Ramavilasam Higher Secondary School at Chokli in Kerala’s Kannur district did a casting call for a school drama, a class IX student from a migrant family from Bihar was picked up for the role of the protagonist.

At the Kerala School Arts Festival, which concluded in Kozhikode on Saturday, the performance of Prince Kumar, 15, as a transgender teen won praise from the audience and his school went on to win a grade in the competition. Earlier, at the district level competition too, Prince was adjudged the best actor.

“Teachers gave me confidence to act in a Malayalam drama. Last year, when there was a screening to select the actors for the play, I turned up along with 50-odd other students. I did not have any stage experience then… Now, everyone says I had performed very well in the drama titled Njan (I), reflecting the emotional trauma of a teenager who identifies himself as a transgender,” Prince told The Indian Express in fluent Malayalam.

Prince’s father Dinesh Thakur and mother Arathi Devi, hailing from Ahiyari village in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, came to Kerala in 2012 in search of a better living. A carpenter by profession, Thakur did not leave his family behind like most of the migrant workers who move to Kerala. “My father wanted his children to get good education. Hence, he brought the entire family to Chokli in Kannur and enrolled all of us (one sister and three brothers) in local schools,” said the 15-year-old.

Prince had studied up to class II in Bihar, but on reaching Kerala he got admission in class I at a Malayalam medium school. The Thakur family has made Kerala their home. Two years ago, they bought five cents of land in Chokli and constructed a house.

Prince also works as a newspaper vendor. Early in the morning, he distributes newspapers in the neighbourhood. “I can earn up to Rs 2,500 a month from newspaper distribution. I move from one house to another on foot,’’ he said.

His teacher Pradeep K, who was in-charge of the drama at the school, said: “His family is really struggling… we took care of all his (drama-related) expenses,” he said.