Kerala: Scholar chides event organisers for inviting girl on stage

A video that purportedly showed a Muslim scholar reprimanding organisers of an event in Kerala’s Malappuram district for inviting a girl on stage has sparked protests on social media.

The video shows the scholar, M T Abdulla Musaliyar, chiding organisers of an event for inviting a girl on stage to receive an award.

The incident has triggered widespread protests on social media, with many pointing out that community leaders should encourage girls to utilise their talents, while many others backed Musaliyar, saying it was his job to guide the faithful.

Musaliyar was attending an event at Ramapuram where, the video shows, one of the organisers invited the girl to the stage. Musaliyar is heard criticising one of the organisers: “Who told you to invite a Class 10 girl on stage… If you do this again… I will show you… Don’t you know the decision of the Samastha? Did you call her?… Please ask her parent to come to the stage.”The video clip shows the person who invited the girl on stage apologising; others on the dais did not intervene.

Reacting to the incident, Fathima Thahiliya, former national vice-president of Muslim Students Federation (MSF) posted on Facebook, according to PTI: “The leadership should ensure that girls with talent are held close to religion and are encouraged. Keeping them away from the stage and insulting them would result in far-reaching consequences in the society…”

P K Navas, state president of MSF, posted on Facebook: “Those trying to distort the image of Musaliyar must be isolated.”