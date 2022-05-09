Kerala: Savarkar’s image in Thrissur Pooram umbrellas withdrawn after protests

The image of Hindutva icon V D Savarkar was removed from parasols to be used for the famous kudamattam (exchange of umbrellas) ceremony, one of the major attractions of the Thrissur Pooram festival in Kerala, following protests from pro-Left groups.

The two-day festival, Kerala’s largest cultural event, is slated to begin on May 10 (Tuesday). Paramekkavu temple board, one of the organisers of the festival, prepared umbrellas imprinted with images of historic personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Subhas Chandra Bose, Subrahmania Bharati and Mannathu Padmanabhan besides that of Savarkar.

These images figured in the umbrellas meant for this year’s kudamattam following a suggestion from Bharatiya Janata Party MP Suresh Gopi who wanted the images of freedom fighters to be included in them to mark 75 years of independence, said sources.

On Sunday, following an exhibition of the umbrellas, several pro-Left organisations came out against the inclusion of Savarkar’s image in these.

Paramekkavu temple board president Satheesh Menon on Monday said: “We have decided to withdraw such umbrellas (which carry Savarkar’s image). We don’t want to get into any controversy over this,’’ he said.

DYFI Thrissur district committee president R L Sreelal said. “This is an insult to the freedom fighters and their selfless service to the nation,’’ he said.

Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham, a pro-Left outfit of writers and artists, also came out against inclusion of Savarkar’s image. In a release, Sangham said people do not want to see the picture of Savarkar during the auspicious occasion of the Pooram festival.