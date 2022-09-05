scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Kerala: Sanskrit varsity regional campus director suspended over allegation of misbehaviour with student

Pratheesh, who is also an assistant professor at the regional campus in Thiruvananthapuram, was placed under suspension by Vice-Chancellor Dr M V Narayanan Sunday.

Sree Sankaracharya University of SanskritSree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS/website screen grab)

Authorities at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit have suspended its regional campus director Dr A S Pratheesh on charges of misbehaving with a girl student, said officials Monday.

Pratheesh had allegedly misbehaved with the student during last week's Onam celebration. While the girls were staging a dance as part of the celebrations, Pratheesh allegedly had caught hold of the hand of one of them.

Pratheesh had allegedly misbehaved with the student during last week’s Onam celebration. While the girls were staging a dance as part of the celebrations, Pratheesh allegedly had caught hold of the hand of one of them.

As the probe into the girl’s complaint is ongoing, Pratheesh was prevented from entering the camps as well as from contacting the complainant.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 11:08:56 am
