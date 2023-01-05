Kerala: Saji Cheriyan takes oath as minister, may get back Fisheries

Kerala CPI(M) leader Saji Cheriyan, who had quit the Cabinet six months back following his controversial statements against the Constitution, took oath as a minister again on Wednesday.

Cheriyan was administered the oath of office by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who had earlier expressed strong reservations against re-inducting Cheriyan into the Cabinet.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues attended the function held at Raj Bhavan. Cheriyan would get back the portfolio of fisheries which he had held earlier.

Meanwhile, Congress took out a march to the Raj Bhavan in protest against the re-induction of Cheriyan. Opposition leader V D Satheesan said Cheriyan’s re-induction into the cabinet amounted to insulting the Constitution. “BJP is playing middleman between the Governor and the government,” he said.

The BJP observed the day as the ‘Constitution protection day’. “It is highly deplorable that Cheriyan who insulted the Constitution was again made a minister. By bringing Cheriyan back into the Cabinet, Pinarayi Vijayan is openly demonstrating that his party would not acknowledge the Constitution. Kerala is led by a government that gives little respect to the Constitution,” said Surendran, while addressing a party meeting in protest against the reinduction of Cheriyan.