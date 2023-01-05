scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Kerala: Saji Cheriyan takes oath as minister, may get back Fisheries

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues attended the function held at Raj Bhavan. Cheriyan would get back the portfolio of fisheries which he had held earlier.

Saji Cheriyan
Listen to this article
Kerala: Saji Cheriyan takes oath as minister, may get back Fisheries
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Kerala CPI(M) leader Saji Cheriyan, who had quit the Cabinet six months back following his controversial statements against the Constitution, took oath as a minister again on Wednesday.

Cheriyan was administered the oath of office by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who had earlier expressed strong reservations against re-inducting Cheriyan into the Cabinet.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues attended the function held at Raj Bhavan. Cheriyan would get back the portfolio of fisheries which he had held earlier.

Meanwhile, Congress took out a march to the Raj Bhavan in protest against the re-induction of Cheriyan. Opposition leader V D Satheesan said Cheriyan’s re-induction into the cabinet amounted to insulting the Constitution. “BJP is playing middleman between the Governor and the government,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 4, 2023: Why you should read ‘Collective Responsibility...
UPSC Key- January 4, 2023: Why you should read ‘Collective Responsibility...
On ‘encroached’ Railway land in Haldwani, 4,000 families, 3 g...
On ‘encroached’ Railway land in Haldwani, 4,000 families, 3 g...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years

The BJP observed the day as the ‘Constitution protection day’. “It is highly deplorable that Cheriyan who insulted the Constitution was again made a minister. By bringing Cheriyan back into the Cabinet, Pinarayi Vijayan is openly demonstrating that his party would not acknowledge the Constitution. Kerala is led by a government that gives little respect to the Constitution,” said Surendran, while addressing a party meeting in protest against the reinduction of Cheriyan.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-01-2023 at 00:43 IST
Next Story

Two arrested for snatching car at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close