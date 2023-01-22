Palakkad Tusker 7, Kerala’s new rogue elephant, tranquillised and captured

Kerala forest department officials Sunday captured a wild elephant, which had terrorised several villages in the state’s Palakkad district for around two years. The rogue tusker, code-named Palakkad Tusker-7 (PT-7), was shot with tranquilliser darts in the morning.

The elephant, which had been in the centre of blood-stained man-animal conflict in the Palakkad region, was later herded into a specially-erected wooden enclosure, where it would be converted into kumki or captive tusker used for operations to capture other such rouge elephants.

Kerala forest minister A K Saseendran said it was a laborious and dangerous task to capture this elephant. “I congratulate the forest team, which made the mission successful. There are more elephants in the region. The concern of people is real as the elephant menace is on the rise in Kerala. We would keep an eye on other wild elephants in the region and decide on the next course of action after analysing the situation. The captured tusker PT-7 is now an asset of the forest department. The elephant would be tamed into a trainer (kumki) and would be named after Dhoni village, where it has terrorised the people,’’ he said.

Early this month, the forest department had decided to capture PT-7, which has been terrorising the Dhoni, Malampuzha, and Akathekara villages in Palakkad. The elephant had allegedly trampled an aged person to death last year.

The decision to cage the wild tusker was taken in the wake of growing demand from the public.

The first stage of the operation began three weeks ago with the construction of a sturdy cage, using logs of eucalyptus. The 15 feet long and 18 ft high enclosure was constructed in such a manner that it can withstand the rage of an untamed tusker. Days ago, forest departments had mobilised three kumki elephants from Wayanad.

A 75-member team comprising forest officials had begun tracking the PT-7 on Saturday, a day after it had raided a paddy field near Dhoni village. The trackers and darting teams had spotted the rouge tusker but the mission had to be suspended for the day due to the area’s tough terrain. The tusker, which often moved in the company of other wild elephants, had moved to steep forest terrain, forcing the officials to wind up the task for the day.

On Sunday early morning, the task force resumed their mission, tracking down the elephant in a forest stretch near Mundur in Palakkad. Chief forest veterinary surgeon Dr Arun Zachariah fired the tranquilliser shots and later a booster dose to make the animal calm before capturing. With the help of the three kumki elephants, PT-7 was driven into a truck, which was then used to take the tusker out of the forest to the specially erected cage at Dhoni.

Zachariah later told the media the mission to capture the elephant was a very challenging one. “Tusker PT-7 was seen along with two other elephants. This has delayed the operations. The training to convert PT-7 into kumki elephant would start soon,’’ he said.