Kerala revokes senior IAS officer Sivasankar’s suspension

Kerala Government Tuesday revoked the suspension of senior IAS official M Sivasankar, who was arrested and placed under suspension in July 2020 in gold smuggling case, officials said. Sivasankar was the principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The decision to withdraw the suspension came following the recommendation of a committee headed by the chief secretary. The cabinet will soon fix his next assignment.

The gold smuggling case pertains to the seizure of 30 kg of gold on July 5, 2020 from a diplomatic baggage at the air cargo of the Trivandrum International Airport by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi.

The state had placed Sivasankar under suspension on charges of illegally appointing Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the case, with a government entity under the IT Department.