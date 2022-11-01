Kerala govt’s decision to increase retirement age for PSU employees draws flak from Opposition

The decision of the CPI(M)-led Kerala government to increase the retirement age of PSU (public sector undertaking) employees has drawn flak from Opposition parties in the state. Kerala has 37 lakh registered job seekers and the government’s decision will adversely affect their job prospects, said the Opposition.

Recently, the finance department issued an order raising the retirement age of PSU employees from 56 to 60 years, after the Cabinet ratified the recommendation of an expert committee to make the retirement age uniform across government undertakings. The decision would benefit one lakh employees with 122 PSUs in the state.

However, the retirement age in loss-making PSUs like Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, Kerala State Electricity Board, and Kerala Water Authority has not been increased.

Notably, the CPI(M) and its youth wing DYFI had always been opposed to raising the retirement age of state government employees, teachers, and staff of PSUs.

During Congress regimes in the past, the DYFI had mobilised massive protests against the move to increase the retirement age. Moreover, the decision of the CPI(M) government to increase the retirement age comes close on the heels of its decision to introduce a 12-hour single duty at the state road transport corporation, which has been reckoned by political observers as a deviation from its professed stand for eight-hour duty.

Reacting to the government decision, Congress state president K Sudhakaran said: “The government is a total failure in generating jobs. The CPI(M) has come to power promising 40 lakh jobs. But the party has now betrayed the youths,’’ he said.

BJP state president K Surendran said: “The DYFI and the SFI, the youth and student outfits of the CPI(M), have lost their relevance. It is better if these organisations are dissolved. The DYFI is concerned only about ensuring backdoor entry for its members and their relatives in government service and PSUs.”