Kerala reports third case of monkeypox in India

Updated: July 22, 2022 2:12:21 pm
Kerala on Friday reported the country’s third case of monkeypox in the state’s Malappuram district. The two previous cases were also reported in Kerala over the last one week.
State Minister for Health Veena George said the third patient with monkeypox travelled from the UAE. “The 35-year-old patient came from the UAE to Malappuram on July 6. He developed fever on July 13 and later developed symptoms of monkeypox on July 15. The patient is under treatment at the government medical college hospital in Manjeri. His condition is stable. All his primary contacts have been put under observation,” the minister said.
George said the condition of the two other individuals diagnosed with monkeypox continued to be stable. Kerala had reported India’s first monkeypox case on July 14 after a 35-year-old person who returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was diagnosed with the infection. Subsequently, the Centre rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to collaborate with the state authorities in implementing public health measures. The state has sounded an alert in all 14 districts and help desks have been launched at all its four airports.
On July 18, Kerala confirmed its second case of monkeypox in a 31-year-old male who had arrived in Kannur from Dubai on July 13.
Subscriber Only Stories
Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, although with less clinical severity. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms that last from two to four weeks. In recent times, officials said, the case fatality ratio for monkeypox has been around three-six per cent.
The virus is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, and spreads from lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding. Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle ache and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and rashes that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body.
According to official data, most of these cases are reported in the European region (86%) and the Americas (11%). Monkeypox is endemic to west and central African countries, such as Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone. The US also witnessed an outbreak in 2003, when 47 confirmed or probable cases were reported.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Everything to know about the ‘siren eye’ look which has taken over TikTok
Kerala reports third case of monkeypox in India
Self-managed or federation controlled? How CoA missed opportunity to align India’s football league structure with standard global practices
Manish Sisodia most honest; BJP scared of AAP’s expansion: Arvind Kejriwal after LG calls for CBI probe into Delhi Excise Policy
100 days of KGF Chapter 2: Prashanth Neel thanks fans for massive success
Six takeaways from Thursday’s January 6 US Capitol riot hearing
‘India’s image being hampered’: AAP hits out at PM over Arvind Kejriwal’s Singapore trip
Delhi Metro: Map, routes, fares, train timings and more
CBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: When and where to check score card
Telangana woman sets pregnant daughter-in-law ablaze, arrested
CBSE 12th Results 2022: Netizens cheer and lighten up the mood with memes for students
England vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch?