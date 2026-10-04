Kerala reopens probe against Gyanesh Kumar in 2006 graft case that saw Malaysian engineer’s suicide

The Kerala Home Department has ordered the reopening of a Vigilance probe into alleged corruption in a road-related work from 2006 — when Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar served as the secretary of the state Public Works Department (PWD).
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala ordered a reinvestigation in the probe, which was launched against Kumar following the suicide of a Malaysian engineer, Lee See Been, who was then chief project manager of a major road work undertaken by PATI-BEL, an Indo-Malaysian venture, in the state. Kumar’s name had allegedly figured in the suicide note.
WHY IT MATTERS
The probe revives a 20-year-old corruption allegation against Gyanesh Kumar, who is now the Chief Election Commissioner. The earlier Vigilance inquiry was closed without reaching a conclusion.
The Malaysian national had alleged that Kumar, then the secretary of the state PWD, sought a bribe for clearing payment for the work. The road project, known as Kerala State Transport Project (KSTR), was funded by the World Bank.
Chennithala told the media on Sunday that he had received a complaint that the Vigilance probe held in 2006 had been compromised due to external compulsion. “I have directed the Vigilance to probe into the matter thoroughly. Gyanesh Kumar’s name had figured in the suicide note of the Malaysian engineer. Been had clearly mentioned Kumar’s name in his suicide notes addressed to his wife as well as the company director.”
He said, “Vigilance had examined the matter in 2006. However, the probe did not go ahead, although Kumar was transferred out of the PWD. Now, I have got a complaint from Congress leader Malayankeezhu Gopalakrishan regarding the issue. I had discussed the matter with Chief Minister V D Satheesan and decided to order a comprehensive probe in this regard.’’
‘Probe was abandoned mid-way’
Chennithala said that after being transferred out of the PWD, Kumar moved to Delhi on central deputation and never returned to the state cadre. “The Vigilance will conduct a comprehensive probe and will take all legal steps. The probe held in 2006 was abandoned midway. Based on the fresh complaint, it will be resumed. Vigilance is capable of taking the probe ahead after two decades. When I get a complaint as the minister in charge of the Vigilance, I am duty-bound to order a probe,’’ he said.
PATI-BEL had undertaken the renovation of a few stretches of major roads in the state at a cost of Rs 216 crore. Construction of the assigned roads got delayed due to alleged laxity in land acquisition from 2001 to 2006, putting pressure on PATI-BEL and project engineer Been.
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A month after Been’s death in November 2006, Kumar was moved out of the PWD by the then CPI(M) government. He was eventually posted in the Defence Ministry during the UPA-1 government.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More