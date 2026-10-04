Kerala reopens probe against Gyanesh Kumar in 2006 graft case that saw Malaysian engineer’s suicide

The Kerala Home Department has ordered the reopening of a Vigilance probe into alleged corruption in a road-related work from 2006 — when Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar served as the secretary of the state Public Works Department (PWD).

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala ordered a reinvestigation in the probe, which was launched against Kumar following the suicide of a Malaysian engineer, Lee See Been, who was then chief project manager of a major road work undertaken by PATI-BEL, an Indo-Malaysian venture, in the state. Kumar’s name had allegedly figured in the suicide note.

WHY IT MATTERS The probe revives a 20-year-old corruption allegation against Gyanesh Kumar, who is now the Chief Election Commissioner. The earlier Vigilance inquiry was closed without reaching a conclusion.

The Malaysian national had alleged that Kumar, then the secretary of the state PWD, sought a bribe for clearing payment for the work. The road project, known as Kerala State Transport Project (KSTR), was funded by the World Bank.