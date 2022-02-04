Kerala relaxes Covid-19 quarantine norms, schools and colleges to reopen

The Kerala government Friday decided to reopen all educational institutions and relax Covid-19 norms. Classes at all colleges and for students of 10th, 11 and 12th standard schools would resume from February 7 while other classes from one to nine from February 14. All places of worship would be opened for devotees with a ceiling on the number of worshippers.

A review meeting attended by chief minister pinarayi Vijayan, who is now camping in UAE after treatment in the US, also decided to relax quarantine and testing norms for all international passengers coming to Kerala. Hereafter, Covid-19 testing would be mandatory only for international passengers who have symptoms on their arrival in Kerala. The government also lifted the condition that all international passengers should undertake the RT PCR test on the eighth day of their arrival in Kerala. Only international passengers with symptoms need to go for home quarantine.

Kerala had closed down all schools on January 21 when test positivity had touched 40 per cent and active caseload at 2 lakhs. The state as on Thursday has an active caseload of 3.68 lakh, but only 3 percent of them are admitted to hospitals. The test positivity rate, which has been hovering around 50 per cent in the last one week, came down to 37.23 per cent on Thursday. The state’s total Covid-19 deaths touched 57,700 on Thursday.

Last month, Kerala had introduced a new set of norms for imposing restrictions. Fourteen districts in the state have been bracketed into three zones – A, B and C – mainly factoring the caseload at hospitals in each district for imposing restrictions. In a district if more than 25 percent of the patients admitted to the hospital are Covid-19 patients, that district would be in C zone.

The review meeting on Friday noted that only Kollam district fell under ‘C’ category. Category ‘B’ covers Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kannur districts. Malappuram and Kozhikode districts fall into category ‘A’. Kasaragod does not fall into any category.