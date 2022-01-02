Kerala records 45 new Omicron cases

Kerala on Sunday registered 45 fresh cases of the Omicron variant, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 152.

Health Minister Veena George, in an official release, said high alert should be maintained against the variant as 32 of the new Omicron patients have traveled from countries considered as low risk, while four others have got infected through contact. Of the 45 cases, 16 were reported from Ernakulam.

Of the total 152 cases reported so far, 84 came from low-risk countries, 50 from high-risk destinations and 18 infected through contact.

The minister said as those who have come from low-risk destinations account for a large number of cases, quarantine norms should be strictly complied with. “Such persons should not turn up at public places and participate in functions,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Sunday reported 2,802 Covid-19 cases from 50,180 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The active caseload in the southern state has come down to 19,021, whereas the total number of deaths stood at 48,113.