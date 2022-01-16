Kerala records 18,123 fresh cases, 30.55 positivity rate

The Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala rose to 30.55 per cent on Sunday, with the pandemic situation worsening in many districts. The state on Sunday reported 18,123 new cases, taking the active caseload to 1.03 lakh. The growth rate in newly declared cases has increased by 174 per cent in the last seven days compared to the previous week. Till now, only 4 per cent of the infected people have sought hospitalization.

However, the health department has predicted a four-fold growth in the number of patients by the end of this month in many districts in the state. In the districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, the TPR touched 36.87 on Sunday even as the health department has called for extreme vigil for next three weeks in the state.

In Ernakulam, 11 clusters have emerged forcing the district administration to impose more restrictions. Many district administrations are gearing up to revive the health infrastructure, which had been in place during the second wave of the pandemic. On January 1, Ernakulam district had reported only 400 new cases, but the daily figure had shot up to 3,204 on January 16. The number of hospitalized people in the district has grown from 3,600 to 17,656 during the period.

Even though active cases have spiked in Kerala, micro-level restrictions are still limited to only five local bodies in the state as hot spots are decided based on the weekly infection population ratio. (WIPR is the total number of Covid-19 infections reported in the week multiplied by 1,000 divided by total population of the panchayat or urban ward. In panchayats/urban wards with WIPR of more than 10, special intensified stringent lockdown restrictions shall be imposed.)

The number of active patients, number of those admitted in hospitals, field hospitals, ICU, on ventilator support and in oxygen-supported beds has increased by 144 per cent, 31 per cent, 77 per cent, 14 per cent, 3 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, over the last one week compared to the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led Opposition slammed the ruling CPI(M) for conducting party conferences in many districts with mass participation and public events.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said, “The CPI(M) has flouted all Covid-19 protocols. It is only concerned with the conduct of its party meetings. When more than 50 persons cannot be allowed for any event during the current stage of the pandemic, CPI(M) conferences see attendance of at least 250 persons. The CPI(M) has become merchants of death in Kerala.”