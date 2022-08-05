Kerala Rains Live Updates: Govt cautions against spread of contagious diseases amid rains

Kerala Rains Live News Updates: As heavy rains continue to batter Kerala, the state government has issued a warning against the spread of various contagious diseases including air and water-borne, zoonotic and vector-borne infections and issued directives to be followed to prevent it. The health department said that rat fever, dengue, diarrhea, typhoid, jaundice and viral fever were of the diseases which could widely spread during floods, and utmost vigil should be paid against its outbreak.
Amid continous heavy rainfall in Kerala, thousands of residents in central and north districts were evacuated on Thursday after floodwaters rose in various rivers, forcing authorities to open shutters of dams to manage water level in reservoirs.
According to Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, at least 19 people have died in the heavy rains and flooding in the state since July 31. It also caused damage to 32 properties completely and 232 partially.
A red alert was sounded in 8 districts of the southern state on Thursday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as rains continued to lash various parts and disrupted the day-to-day lives of the people. Roads in low-lying areas got flooded or caved in and many got displaced from their homes to relief camps. ---PTI
As widespread rains continued to lash different parts of the state, the Kerala government has cautioned people against the spread of various contagious diseases including air and water-borne, zoonotic and vector-borne infections and issued directives to be followed to prevent it.
Rat fever, dengue, diarrhea, typhoid, jaundice and viral fever were of the diseases which could widely spread during times of floods, and utmost vigil should be paid against its outbreak, health authorities said.
Detailing the situation, Health Minister Veena George said as the state is yet to be completely free from covid-19, extra vigil and care should be shown to comply with the department's directives.
"Special care should be shown in the case of elderly and those with related diseases staying in the (relief) camps. Everyone should wear a mask properly. Through this,various types of other airborne diseases can also be prevented," she said. ---PTI