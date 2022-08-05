Kerala Rains Live Updates: Govt cautions against spread of contagious diseases amid rains

Incessant rains: Kerala govt cautions against spread of contagious diseases

As widespread rains continued to lash different parts of the state, the Kerala government has cautioned people against the spread of various contagious diseases including air and water-borne, zoonotic and vector-borne infections and issued directives to be followed to prevent it.

Rat fever, dengue, diarrhea, typhoid, jaundice and viral fever were of the diseases which could widely spread during times of floods, and utmost vigil should be paid against its outbreak, health authorities said.

Detailing the situation, Health Minister Veena George said as the state is yet to be completely free from covid-19, extra vigil and care should be shown to comply with the department's directives.

"Special care should be shown in the case of elderly and those with related diseases staying in the (relief) camps. Everyone should wear a mask properly. Through this,various types of other airborne diseases can also be prevented," she said. ---PTI