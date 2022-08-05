scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022
Kerala Rains Live Updates: Govt cautions against spread of contagious diseases amid rains

Kerala Rains Live Updates, Kerala Weather Today, Kerala Monsoons, Kerala IMD Forecast: According to Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, at least 19 people have died in the heavy rains and flooding in the state since July 31.

Updated: August 5, 2022 8:53:18 am
Kerala Rains Live Updates: Thousands evacuated in Kerala as flood waters rise amid heavy rainsLocals wade through a flood affected area following heavy monsoon rains, in Thrissur district, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Kerala Rains Live News Updates: As heavy rains continue to batter Kerala, the state government has issued a warning against the spread of various contagious diseases including air and water-borne, zoonotic and vector-borne infections and issued directives to be followed to prevent it. The health department said that rat fever, dengue, diarrhea, typhoid, jaundice and viral fever were of the diseases which could widely spread during floods, and utmost vigil should be paid against its outbreak.

Amid continous heavy rainfall in Kerala, thousands of residents in central and north districts were evacuated on Thursday after floodwaters rose in various rivers, forcing authorities to open shutters of dams to manage water level in reservoirs.

According to Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, at least 19 people have died in the heavy rains and flooding in the state since July 31. It also caused damage to 32 properties completely and 232 partially.

Kerala Rains Live Updates: Thousands evacuated in Kerala as flood waters rise amid heavy rains; Red alert in 8 districts as rains continue to disrupt normal life; follow this space for more live updates

08:53 (IST)05 Aug 2022
Thousands evacuated in Kerala as rivers swell

Thousands of residents in central and north Kerala districts were evacuated on Thursday after monsoon rains caused floodwaters to rise in various rivers, forcing authorities to open shutters of dams to manage water level in reservoirs.

At least 19 people have died in the heavy rains and flooding in the state since July 31. It also caused damage to 32 properties completely and 232 partially, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said.

A red alert was sounded in 8 districts of the southern state on Thursday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as rains continued to lash various parts and disrupted the day-to-day lives of the people. Roads in low-lying areas got flooded or caved in and many got displaced from their homes to relief camps. ---PTI

08:52 (IST)05 Aug 2022
Incessant rains: Kerala govt cautions against spread of contagious diseases

As widespread rains continued to lash different parts of the state, the Kerala government has cautioned people against the spread of various contagious diseases including air and water-borne, zoonotic and vector-borne infections and issued directives to be followed to prevent it.

Rat fever, dengue, diarrhea, typhoid, jaundice and viral fever were of the diseases which could widely spread during times of floods, and utmost vigil should be paid against its outbreak, health authorities said.

Detailing the situation, Health Minister Veena George said as the state is yet to be completely free from covid-19, extra vigil and care should be shown to comply with the department's directives.

"Special care should be shown in the case of elderly and those with related diseases staying in the (relief) camps. Everyone should wear a mask properly. Through this,various types of other airborne diseases can also be prevented," she said. ---PTI

kerala rains, kerala weather today, kerala news today, kerala weather news Water flows from the gates of Peringalkuthu Dam after it was opened following heavy monsoon rains, in Thrissur district, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)

A red alert was declared in 8 districts of Kerala on Thursday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as rains continued to lash various parts of the state and disrupted the day-to-day lives of the people as roads got flooded or caved in and many got displaced from their homes to relief camps.

IMD issued a red alert for the day in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur and Orange alert in remaining districts except for Thiruvananthapuram where a Yellow alert is in place.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains of 6 cm to 20 cm. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The inclement weather in the state resulted in water levels of various rivers -- like Chalakkudi, Pampa, Manimala and Achankovil -- in various districts rising close to or crossing danger levels.

