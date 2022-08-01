Kerala Rains Live Updates: One person dead as heavy rains lash Kerala, orange alert issued

One person dies in Kerala waterfall due to flash flood caused by rains

One person died and another got injured, both hailing from Tamil Nadu, after being swept away in a flash flood at Kumbhavurutty Falls -- a popular tourist attraction in southern Keral -- due to the heavy rainfall in the surrounding forest area.



A senior forest official of the area said that as soon as they noticed the rainfall and change in water level they asked everyone to move out of the waterfalls but five people could not quickly move away to safety.



However, forest officials managed to rescue three of them, while two got swept away with one of them hitting his head on the rocks at the bottom of the falls, the official said.



The two who got swept away had suffered injuries and were rescued, but one of them died later in the hospital, he said.



The forest official said that as a result of the incident, the waterfalls have been closed down till some security measures, like a safety net perhaps, are put in place to prevent anyone from being swept away or losing their balance and falling to the bottom of the falls. (PTI)