Kerala floods death toll rises to 26, no respite as IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain

26 people have been killed and 11 people have been injured as heavy rains continue to batter Kerala. More rains are expected in the southern state, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for heavy rain on Wednesday. The IMD has put two districts, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam, under red alert on Wednesday morning.
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan confirmed the revised toll and added that 27,048 people have been displaced by heavy rain and four others have been missing. He also announced a series of relief measures for families affected by the ongoing monsoon, including enhanced compensation for those who lost their lives, houses and property.
The fresh rain alert comes after consecutive days of heavy rains, which led to flooding in parts of state. The Kerala government said on Tuesday 52 houses were destroyed and 565 homes were partially damaged since August 1.
Over 18,000 people have been shifted to over 400 relief camps across the state. Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Alappuzha remain the worst affected districts in the state.
The IMD bulletin on Wednesday morning forecast widespread rainfall was likely over Kerala, costal Karnataka, Telangana from August 5 to August 11. The met department also predicted heavy rainfall in parts of the state till Saturday.
“Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 5th-7th August; Kerala & Mahe during 5th-8th August; Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka during 5th-7th August; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 8th-9th August,” the IMD bulletin added.
Floods engulf part of Kerala
Parts of northern Kerala, including high range areas of Kozhikode and Kannur, has received heavy rains. Floodwaters are yet to recede from most low-lying areas and many houses remained waterlogged.
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Several residents were shifted to relief camps as people, including the elderly, women and children, were seen wading through waterlogged areas of the northern districts.
Moderate rainfall accompanied by winds reaching up to 40 kmph is forecasted at isolated places in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam during the same period, according to IMD.
Panathur in Kasaragod district has seen the highest rainfall in the state between 3 am on August 4 and midnight on August 5, receiving 84 mm of rain. Cheruvanchery in Kannur saw 61 mm during the same period.
Majid Alam is a Senior Copy Editor at Indianexpress.com. With over seven years of experience in journalism, he has worked across leading newsrooms, managing online news desk operations, heading shifts, and handling breaking news in fast-paced environments.
While his primary experience has been on the news desk, his interests extend to field reporting and in-depth storytelling. He has reported stories on government policy, health, climate, and migration. He has previously worked with Hindustan Times, ABP LIVE, and News18.
Majid holds a Master's degree in Convergent Journalism from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre at Jamia Millia Islamia. He was also selected for an international mobility programme to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris. He is part of the OCEANS Network, the alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars, where he serves as the National Representative for India. ... Read More
Have been in journalism covering national politics for 23 years. Have covered six consecutive Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls in almost all the states. Currently writes on ruling BJP. Always loves to understand what's cooking in the national politics (And ventures into the act only in kitchen at home). ... Read More