Kerala floods death toll rises to 26, no respite as IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain

Children cover themselves as they move on a waterlogged road following rainfall in Kochi. (PTI Photo)

26 people have been killed and 11 people have been injured as heavy rains continue to batter Kerala. More rains are expected in the southern state, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for heavy rain on Wednesday. The IMD has put two districts, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam, under red alert on Wednesday morning.

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan confirmed the revised toll and added that 27,048 people have been displaced by heavy rain and four others have been missing. He also announced a series of relief measures for families affected by the ongoing monsoon, including enhanced compensation for those who lost their lives, houses and property.