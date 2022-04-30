scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Must Read

Kerala priest sentenced to 18 years in jail for sexually abusing minor seminarians

Four cases had been registered against Thomas Parekkulam, 35, when he was working as a parish priest in 2017 under the Punalur diocese in Kollam district.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
April 30, 2022 1:40:24 pm
priest Thomas Parekkulam, Kerala, Kerala priest, Pocso, sexual abuse, child sexual abuse, Kollam, India news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsThe court of Kollam additional sessions court (Pocso) judge K N Sujith sentenced the priest to five years’ imprisonment each in three cases and in the fourth case he was sentenced to a jail term of three years. (Representational)

A Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in Kerala’s Kollam district on Friday sentenced a Catholic priest to 18 years’ imprisonment after he was found guilty of sexually abusing four minor seminarians.

The convicted priest Thomas Parekkulam, 35, belongs to the Catholic congregation Society of St Eugene De Mazendo, based in France. Four cases had been registered against him in 2017 when he was working as a parish priest under the Punalur diocese in Kollam district.

The court of Kollam additional sessions court (Pocso) judge K N Sujith sentenced the priest to five years’ imprisonment each in three cases and in the fourth case he was sentenced to a jail term of three years.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The sentences, according to the verdict, would run consecutively (one after another). The court also ordered the priest, who is a native of Kasaragod, to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, April 30, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — c...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 30, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — c...
Explained: How far could a ban on menthol cigarettes help reduce smoking ...Premium
Explained: How far could a ban on menthol cigarettes help reduce smoking ...
Placing semicon diplomacy at the heart of India’s foreign policyPremium
Placing semicon diplomacy at the heart of India’s foreign policy
What Uttar Pradesh invoked in loudspeaker crackdown: 2017 HC order, 2018 ...Premium
What Uttar Pradesh invoked in loudspeaker crackdown: 2017 HC order, 2018 ...
More Premium Stories >>

According to the prosecution, Parekkulam had been working as a parish priest under Punalur diocese at the time of the crime. A few seminarians, who were Class 12 students, had been staying with him at a rented house at Kottathala. They had joined the congregation, but pursued higher secondary education in Kollam. Parekkulam had subjected the minor seminarians to sexual abuse at his parsonage over a period of time. The minors had later left the seminary due to the trauma.

The case was registered after one of the boys approached Childline, a government-backed organisation for children in distress.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 30: Latest News

Advertisement