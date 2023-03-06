Kerala police search Asianet News office in Kozhikode, Oppn hits out at Pinarayi Vijayan

Police in Kerala Sunday carried out searches at the Kozhikode office of Asianet News in connection with a case registered over a report featuring a minor girl. No device or document was seized.

The action came just days after Kerala SFI activists allegedly barged into the channel’s Kochi office over this report, aired last year.

A team of Kozhikode City Police, led by crime branch assistant commissioner V Suresh, searched the channel’s office for around four hours in connection with the case registered under the IPC and sections of the POCSO Act against three of the channel’s journalists.

The Opposition Congress and BJP criticised the action, accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of adopting an “intolerant” and “fascist” response against those who speak against him.

The case was registered on a complaint from CPM-backed MLA P V Anwar, who represents Nilambur. Anwar alleged that an interview by the channel — of a schoolgirl allegedly forced to work as a drug courier — was fake news.

The activists of CPM student wing SFI, who had entered the channel’s office on March 3 over this interview, were later booked.

Congress legislator and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said the raid was a symbol of intolerance. “The government’s approach is that there should not be criticism against rulers. What is the difference between Narendra Modi who directed Income Tax to raid BBC and Vijayan who directed police to raid Asianet. The channel raid shows that there is no difference between Modi in Delhi and the mundu (dhoti) wearing Modi (Vijayan) in Kerala.”

BJP state chief K Surendran said Vijayan has resorted to a “fascist” approach. “When Income Tax raided BBC as per the law, Vijayan was indignant against it. Why is he silent on the police raid at Asianet,” he said.

Reacting to the raid, Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Suryakumar said the channel would cooperate with any probe. “The probe is against the channel series against the drug mafia. The fight against the drug mafia is in tune with the interest of the state. The excessive use of power by the government is an infringement upon the freedom of press,” said a release from Asianet News.

MLA Anwar had filed a complaint with police on Friday, hours after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan answered to his unstarred questions in the Assembly with regard to the Asianet news series on drugs.

One of the questions raised by Anwar was whether the non-reporting of the sexual abuse of minor is an offence under the POCSO Act. The answer was that this is an offence under Section 21 read with Section 19 of the POCSO Act.

Anwar complained to the DGP along with a copy of the answers of his questions in the Assembly. The three Asianet journalists, executive editor Sindhu Suryakumar, Kozhikode regional editor Shajahan Kaliyath and Kannur reporter Noufal Bin Yousaf were booked under the section 21 r/w 19 of POCSO Act, and sections 120 B (conspiracy) and 436 (forging false electronic document) of IPC. Besides the journalists, the mother of the minor girl also faces a case.