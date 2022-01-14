Kerala Crime Branch officials raid actor Dileep’s residence

The state police’s Crime Branch on Thursday raided the premises of Malayalam actor Dileep in connection with a case of alleged conspiracy to kill police officials who had probed the case related to abduction and sexual assault of a woman actor.

Dileep is one of the accused in the 2017 abduction and assault case.

The Kerala Police Crime Branch, which raided houses of Dileep, his brother Anoop and the office of Dileep’s film production company, did not officially reveal the outcome but sources said a few electronic gadgets were seized from the actor’s residence.

Visuals shown on news channels showed some officials clambering over the gate of Dileep’s house to get inside — news agency PTI reported, quoting sources, that the actor’s wife later opened the gate.

Last week, film director Balachandrakumar had alleged that Dileep and five others, including his two family members, had conspired and threatened to kill the Kerala police officials who had probed the sexual assault case.

The police subsequently registered a new case against the actor, who had moved an anticipatory bail in high court.

Thursday’s raid came a day before Dileep’s bail application is scheduled to be taken up before the court.

Besides this case, Dileep is also facing an investigationinto Balachandrakumar’s allegation that the actor had watched visuals of the sexual assault on the woman actor, days after he was released on bail in connection with the crime in 2017. The court has directed the police to submit a report by January on this allegation.

Balachandrakumar had claimed that Dileep had allegedly watched visuals of the sexual assault from his house.

With allegations that the actor had tried to influence witnesses in the case, police have also seized details of money transactions, it is learnt.