Kerala Police issue lookout circular against actor-producer Vijay Babu in sexual assault case

The Kerala Police Thursday issued a lookout circular against Malayalam actor-cum producer Vijay Babu who is facing a rape case. Babu went into hiding after the police registered a case against him based on the complaint of a woman actor who had accused him of sexually abusing her several times in the last one month.

After the woman filed a complaint with the Kochi police on April 22 alleging that Babu had sexually abused her several times promising roles in films, he revealed her identity, leading to the registration of another case against him.

Babu, in a Facebook live, said: “I am the real victim in the case and hence revealing the complainant’s name…”

Babu said he had known the woman since 2018 and she was given a chance to act in his productions. “She had sent several messages to me saying that she is facing depression. I have around 400 screenshots of those messages. I haven’t sent any messages to her for the last one-and-a-half years,’’ he said.

Babu said he would file a complaint against the woman for tarnishing his image. “I will file a defamation case against the complainant. Let it be the beginning of a new Me Too. Let us start a new fight,’’ he said.

Babu, who has been active in the film industry for over a decade, is the founder of film production company ‘Friday Film House’ and has six productions to his credit.

Meanwhile, in the Facebook page ‘Women Against Sexual Harassment’, the woman said Vijay Babu assaulted her physically and sexually from March 13, 2022, to April 14.

“He won my trust by being friendly and advising me as I was a novice in the film industry. Under the guise of a professional guide, he sexually exploited me. Disregarding my protest, he raped me several times,’’ narrated the complainant in the Facebook post.