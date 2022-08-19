scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Kerala police mulls banishing Youth Congress worker who protested on CM Vijayan’s flight

The Opposition Congress lambastes the CPM chief minister reminding him 'that this is not Russia under Stalin’.

Reacting to the police recommendation, Congress legislator and Opposition leader V D Satheesan said, “Vijayan should bear in mind that this is not Russia under Stalin." (Facebbok/V D Satheesan)

The Congress on Friday criticised a Kerala police move to banish from his native district a Youth Congress worker who had raised slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on board an aircraft.

Police recommended to the district executive magistrate of Kannur that Farzeen Majeed be banished for a year under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), usually invoked against hardened criminals.

After they protested against Vijayan on an Indigo flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram on June 13, Majeed and another Youth Congress leader were arrested and charged with attempt to murder. They got bail from the Kerala High Court in the case.

Later, after the chief minister faced fresh allegations related to the gold smuggling scandal, Youth Congress state vice-president and former MLA K S Sabarinadhan was arrested on charges of conspiracy based on a WhatsApp message about the protest against Vijayan.

Reacting to the police recommendation, Congress legislator and Opposition leader V D Satheesan said, “Vijayan should bear in mind that this is not Russia under Stalin. Of the 19 cases against the Youth Congress leader, 12 are related to holding protests violating the Covid-19 protocol. Why is the government is reluctant to invoke KAAPA against SFI state general secretary P M Arsho, who is facing 40 criminal cases including those related to murder attempt and outraging the modesty of women? Why is the government not ready to arrest the goons who roam freely in Kerala?’’

The move to invoke KAAPA on a Youth Congress protester came weeks after police detained Opposition political activists across the state ahead of Vijayan’s public functions. The preventive custody and arrests were meant to thwart sloganeering and black-flag protests against the CPM leader. An Opposition MLA had then dubbed Vijayan a “state of emergency on the move’’.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 06:31:23 pm
Explained: Mumbai’s iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, and why they have returned to the city’s roads

